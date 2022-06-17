Police: Emlenton Man Crashes Car into Telephone Pole While Reaching for Cell Phone

ST. PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – According to Clarion-based State Police, an Emlenton man crashed his car into a telephone pole as he was reaching for his cell phone.

Police say this crash occurred around 12:33 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, on State Route 58, East Main Street, east of Mill Street, in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, 60-year-old Mark A. Conner, of Emlenton, was traveling east on State Route 58 in St. Petersburg Borough, in a 2009 Nissan Maxima and negotiating a right curve in the roadway. Conner was reaching for his cell phone when he went off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a final rest in a ditch off the right side of the roadway.

Conner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with careless driving, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

