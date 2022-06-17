 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, June 17, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Juneteenth – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.