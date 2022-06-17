The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Juneteenth – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.