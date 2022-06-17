State Police Calls: Cruelty to Animals, DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Cruelty to Animals in Porter Township

On June 12 around 12:10 a.m., police received a report of animal cruelty along Rockville Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

A 71-year-old New Bethlehem woman is being investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reckless Endangerment in Strattanville Borough

On May 24 around 9:05 a.m., police responded to a report of reckless endangerment along Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Three victims, a 41-year-old Strattanville woman, a 38-year-old Strattanville man, and a 15 year-old Strattanville man, reported the suspect swerved his 2021 Chevrolet Impala and almost hit them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Identity Theft in Fairmount City

Police investigated a fraudulent unemployment claim reported in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Sometime between the dates May 21 and June 5, an unemployment claim was filed in a known 28-year-old Fairmount City man’s name.

DUI in Limestone Township

On June 10 around 12:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The driver, a 54-year-old Clarion man, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Charges are pending.

