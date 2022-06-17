Tionesta Man Allegedly Attempts to Pass Multiple Vehicles on Route 36, Crashes into Ditch

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a Tionesta man crashed his car into a ditch as he allegedly attempted to pass multiple vehicles on State Route 36 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened around 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, along State Route 36, in Harmony Township, Forest County, involving 28-year-old Austin D. Hunter, of Tionesta.

According to police, Hunter was traveling south in the southbound lane of Route 36 and attempted to pass multiple vehicles while the northbound lane was occupied by oncoming vehicles. As Hunter attempted to avoid a collision with the oncoming traffic, he drove his 2008 Honda Civic into a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

The Honda sustained substantial damage due to the impact with the ditch and was towed from the scene by Frank’s Auto and Sons.

Hunter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with careless driving, according to police.

Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

