 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Travels Off Route 208, Crashes into Wooded Area

Friday, June 17, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

9BC02168-SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle traveled off State Route 208 on Wednesday afternoon and crashed into a wooded area in Shippenville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The one-vehicle accident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at 11142 Route 208, near Shippen Inn, in Shippenville, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

PSP Clarion is expected to release additional information on this crash shortly.

This article will be updated.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.