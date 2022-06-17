Vehicle Travels Off Route 208, Crashes into Wooded Area

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle traveled off State Route 208 on Wednesday afternoon and crashed into a wooded area in Shippenville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The one-vehicle accident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at 11142 Route 208, near Shippen Inn, in Shippenville, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

PSP Clarion is expected to release additional information on this crash shortly.

This article will be updated.

