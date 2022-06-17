Zane L. Hoffman, 97, of Nectarine passed away June 14, 2022 at Grove Manor.

Zane was born October 31, 1924 at his family’s home in Nectarine, Venango County.

He was the son of the late Ralph and Pearl (Hovis) Hoffman.

Zane attended grade school at the Wesley Elementary and graduated from Franklin High School.

After high school, Zane graduated from Grove City College with his teaching degree in music.

Zane enlisted into the United States Army in June of 1944 and was honorably discharged in January of 1946.

Zane was married to Edith Kinder on March 18, 1948, the couple celebrated 74 years of marriage!

Zane retired from Franklin Redevelopment Authority as Executive Director.

He had also worked for Tasa Coal Company in Pittsburgh for many years.

He was also a local surveyor.

Zane was an active member of Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton.

He was worship team leader and loved to play the piano for Sunday morning services.

Music was big part of Zane’s life.

He would often play guitar and base guitar with his friends for his family.

Thru the years he directed the church choir as well.

After retiring Zane and Edith traveled throughout the United States for 9 years.

They especially loved going out west, pulling their 5th wheel camper and partnering with family members on the road.

Loved ones to cherish Zane’s memory are his wife Edith Hoffman of Nectarine, his children Mark Hoffman and his wife Debbie of Harrisville, Patricia A. Hoffman of Harrisville and Paula L. Beck and her husband Allan of Fairhope Alabama. His two grandsons Craig Hoffman and his wife Whitney of Harrisville and Brain Hoffman and his wife Jessica of Oil City.

Zane was welcomed into heaven by his parents, and granddaughter Lisa Beck, and his sister Helen Riddle.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will take place at the funeral at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Clark and Pastor Tim Farkas officiating.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

