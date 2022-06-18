Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Aloha Pizza

This awesome pineapple-Mexican combo screams nothing but a cheery backyard party!

Ingredients

1 tube (8 ounces) of refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 cup honey barbecue sauce



1 package (6 ounces) of ready-to-use grilled chicken breast strips1 cup pineapple tidbits1-1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Directions

-Unroll crescent dough into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan; seal seams and perforations. Bake at 375° until golden brown, 6-8 minutes.

-Spread sauce over the crust. Top with chicken, pineapple, and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 12-15 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.