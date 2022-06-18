Coroner Called to Scene of Crash in Sligo

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coroner was called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident late Friday night.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a one-vehicle accident was called in at 10:58 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

The accident happened on Madison Street and Zacherl Drive in Sligo.

Sligo Fire Department, LifeFlight 2, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said he was called to the scene at 11:10 p.m. and pronounced one person deceased.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 p.m.

Shingledecker said he was unable to release further information until the family member notification process is complete.

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release additional information later today.

