Fallen Tree Causes Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fallen tree on US 322 caused a two-vehicle crash involving a Leeper man on Thursday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, on US 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Austin M. Moody, of Meadville, and 67-year-old Earl W. Balentine, of Leeper.

Police say a 2018 Chevrolet Express driven by Moody hit Balentine’s 2021 Ford F-150 that was slowing down to avoid a tree that was falling on the roadway in front of him.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Chevrolet Express was towed from the scene by Leonard’s Towing.

The Ford Pickup was driven from the scene.

Utica Fire Department assisted at the scene.

