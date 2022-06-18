 

Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator II DS (Several Openings)

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Chase Steinman

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time Service Coordinator II DS positions.

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II DS Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: MH/DS Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: Non-Exempt Hourly Six- $31,727.28/yr PLUS $750 sign-on bonuses if filled externally

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF THE JOB:
To provide case management for an assigned caseload, assisting them with receiving needed services to carry out a life management plan and to provide ongoing job monitoring of individual situations/services.

To view all details of this job including supervision received; essential functions of the job; required knowledge, skills, and abilities; and qualifications download and review this PDF.

HOW TO APPLY: All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or through email at [email protected] Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/21/2022 at 4:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY IS A EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. VENANGO COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE. APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.


