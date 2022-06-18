Feds Sentence Area Man to 5 Years for Involvement in Multi-State Meth Trafficking Network

ERIE, Pa. – An area resident has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Cody Tobias Greeley, 25, 209 Donaldson Lane, Tidioute, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, from in and around June 2018, to on or about February 28, 2020, Greeley conspired with his co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute and distribute five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine as they participated in a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop E, Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Greeley.

