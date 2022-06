Forest Area School District Announces Honor Roll & Awards List

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District recently announced East Forest School and West Forest School honor roll and awards list.

(Photo courtesy Forest Area School District.)

East Forest Elementary Honor Roll

Fourth Nine Weeks, 2021-2022

Third Grade:

Honors: Keileigh Clarke, Cheyenne Grantz, Kayden Jett, and Jackson Sekera, Addison Spence, Ryder Summers, Raina Toth and KayLeanna Zeigler

High Honors: Emma DeLay and Annabelle Snyder

Fourth Grade:

High Honors: Kaden Clark, Matthew Fair, Bentley Hartle, Leah Losey, Kingston Parrett, Abagail Potter, and Kenneth Romano

Fifth Grade:

Honors: Mark Rooke

High Honors: Ayden Haid, Tantruh Hilyer, and

Willow Walker

Sixth Grade:

Honors: Achelies Miller

High Honors: Mackenzie Bordelon, Alexandrea Carroll, Jaiden Delay, Jacob Glass, Brody Hartle, Vera Heferle, Johnathen Lindig, Hailee Oliver, and Luke Simpson

East Forest High School Honor Students

Fourth Quarter ~ June 2022

Highest Honors:

7th: Logan Stevenson

10th: Kendra Carroll, Alex Contrael

11th: Megan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick

12th: Shelby Nelson

High Honors:

7th: Zachary Walton

8th: Aidan Faust, Jonah Glass

9th: Talan DiGiacomo, Lauren Geraci, Aletta Summers, Summer Watkins

10th: Taylor Oliver

11th: Aurora Bauer, Harmony Fike, Ashleigh Styen

12th: Autumn Claypoole, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett, Donald Tucker

Honor Roll:

7th: Vincent Carey, Coltin Carr, Miles Romano, Lillian Spence

8th: Nicholas Geraci, Willa Heferle, Anthony Paolucci

9th: Jacob Healy, Logan Melego, Peighton Trout

10th: Levi Michlak, Chloe Nelson

11th: Olivia Thompson

12th: Eliana Beatty, Xandria Burchfield, Cameron Marzzarella, Hannah Styen



2021~2022 East Forest Awards Day

June 3, 2022

Valedictorian: Ryan Parrett

Salutatorian: Shelby Nelson

Lions Club Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett

Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

Floyd E. & Anna E. Carbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett

Arthur Bud VanNort Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

William E. & William D. Snyder Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

Sports Booster Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

Boys Soccer Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

East Forest Faculty Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

EF Alumni Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett

Forest County Assoc. of Township Officers Scholarship: Faith Healy

Forest County Taxpayers Assoc. Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett

Butch Hulings Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

Russell M. Smith Scholarship: Ryan Parrett

English Award: Shelby Nelson

Xerox Award for Technology: Rachel Carey

Senior Athlete Recognition: Faith Healy, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett

Marienville Volunteer Fire Co. Award: Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett

Male Athlete of the Year Award: Ryan Parrett

Female Athlete of the Year Award: Harmony Fike

Male Sportsmanship Award: Declan McLaughlin

Female Sportsmanship Award: Taylor Oliver

Lenna Chips Citizenship Award: Ryan Parrett

DAR Good Citizenship Award: Ryan Parrett

Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett

Frederick Douglas/Susan B Anthony Humanities Award: Olivia Thompson

Bausch & Lomb Science Award: Kenzie Kopchick

Excellence in Choir Award: Eliana Beatty, Faith Healy

Venango Technology Center Awards: Xandria Burchfield, Tala Boozer, Autumn Claypoole, Declan McLaughlin, Hannah Styen

ACS Mini Relay for Life Awards: Ryan Parrett, Declan McLaughlin, Olivia Thompson, Kendra Carroll, Taylor Oliver, Kaylie Rooke, Chloe Nelson

Most Dedicated Educator Award: Mrs. Sherry Shaftic

Presidential Education Silver Award: Tala Boozer, Hanna Styen, Thomas Rossey, Olivia Thompson, Jayleigh Cochran, Jonah Glass, Willa Heferle, Coltin Carr, Adrian Potter, Stevie Rolick, Karlee Shaffer

Presidential Education Gold Award: Shelby Nelson, Kenzie Kopchick, Kendra Carroll, Kaylie Rooke, Xandria Burchfield, Autumn Claypoole, Ryan Parrett, Donald Tucker, Aurora Bauer, Megan Clow, Harmony Fike, Ashleigh Styen, Alex Contrael, Chloe Nelson, Taylor Oliver, Aletta Summers, Aidan Faust, Logan Stevenson, Zachary Walton

Student Council Awards: President: Ryan Parrett Vice President: Megan Clow Secretary: Olivia Thompson Treasurer: Kenzie Kopchick Representatives ~ 12th: Eliana Beatty, Faith Healy, Declan McLaughlin 11th: Aurora Bauer, Alixandria Lewis, Harmony Fike, Thomas Rossey 10th: Kendra Carroll, Dawson Cornman, Taylor Oliver, Matthew Zeigler 9th: Jacob Healy, Dominik Mendola, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers 8th: Jayden Colvin, Aidan Faust, Anthony Paolucci, Jalynn Weiss 7th: Coltin Carr, Stevie Rolick, Lillian Spence, Zachary Walton

West Forest Elementary/Secondary School

4th grading period

Honors

Grade 3 -Lillian Bawden, Reed Clark, Jayden Scherer

Grade 4 – Izabella Araujo, Makenna McAnallen, Warren Peace

Grade 5 – Samuel Bayle, Jason Bell, Aaliyah Donato, Khloe Flick, Samantha Payne

Grade 6 – Giannah Brown, Nicholas Conti, Thomas Johnson, Kiarra Wagner

High Honors

Grade 3 – Dakota Burkett, Eliana Forker, Abigail Powell, Lyra Stack, Evan Strandberg, Abbigail Summerville

Grade 4 – Kyleighna Alsbaugh, Atlin Aubel, Lily Beach, Cole Dunkel, Ava Dunkle, Zoey Fishel, Jackson Greathouse, Rico Martinez, Tyler Miller, Dylan Morrison, Garrett O’Connor, Khloe Phillips, Abrielle Summerville, Gavin Summerville, Jaycee Tkach, Kierra Vaughn, Bentley Vincent

Grade 5 – Ethan Beach,Bently Lieberum, Grace Potts, Illanna Ross,Natalie Wagner

Grade 6 – Gabriel Busch, Brayden Dunkel, Devious Hipple, Izabella Wagner

West Forest High School

Honors

Grade 7 – Connor Greenlee, Ezra Miles, Madalynn Schmitt, & Colton Whitton

Grade 8 – Ezra Busch, Brooke Felleti, & Miguel Martinez

Grade 9 – Amara Adkins, Kaylyn Beichner, Zachary Carll, & Izek Sample

Grade 10 – Keyon Custer, Faith Dietrich, & Katie Salsgiver

Grade 11 –

Grade 12 – Camron Call & Braden Custer

High Honors

Grade 7 – Johnathan Bowser, Tara Brown, Danielle Davis, Heaven Gates, Christopher Hoovler, Clover Morrison, Ryelee O’Connor, Ethan Peters, Morgan Radaker, James Sprague, Madison Thompson, & Alanah Wagner

Grade 8 – Gabbriella Araujo, Trevor Bowman, Lilly Corfield, Esther Forker, Leigha Gulentz, Jayden McKeel, Conner Summerville, & Becca Wagner

Grade 9 – Colter Bayle & Nathan Dietrich

Grade 10 – Jessica Culver, Izabelle Flick, Leo Gilliland, Jordon Kostenbauder, & Christian Steigerwald

Grade 11 – Ty Brown, Ryah McWilliams, Logan Niederriter, Leah Wagner, &Kelsey Young

Grade 12 – EmmaLee Araujo, Allen Johnston, & Darcie Maul

Highest Honors

Grade 7 – Gabriel DeArment, Alison McLaughlin, Joshua Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Robert Payne, & Hayley VanDyke

Grade 8 – Grace Flick, Hazel Hilyer, Macalie Hoffmann, Ayla Reese, & Tyler Zirwas

Grade 9

Grade 10 – Amber Guzzi

Grade 11 – Jeffrey Bayle III

Grade 12 – Logan Carll & Selina Martinez

Good Citizenship Awards: Logan Carll & Allen Johnston

Sherman Memorial Scholarships: EmmaLee Araujo & Logan Carll

Thomas E. McNamara Scholarship: EmmaLee Araujo

David Jardin WFHS Memorial Scholarship: Logan Carll

Tidioute American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334: Logan Carll

Lion’s Club Academic Scholarships: Logan Carll & Allen Johnston

West Forest Alumni Scholarship: Logan Carll

Forest County Association of Township Officers: Logan Carll

Kinnear Memorial Scholarships: Logan Carll & Allen Johnston

Fredrick Douglas & Susan B. Anthony Award: Kelsey Johnston

Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology: Logan Niederriter

Bausch and Lomb Science Award: Jeffrey Bayle

DAR Good Citizen Award: Logan Carll

Drama Club Awards: Best Actress: Macaulay Hoffmann, Best Supporting Actress: Kiarra Wagner, Best Actor: Samuel Bayle, Best Supporting Actor: Jeffrey Bayle, & Lifetime Achievement Award: Logan Carll

Sports Boosters Scholarship: Logan Carll

KSAC Scholarship: Logan Carll

Athletes of the Year: Izabelle Flick & Allen Johnston

Sportspersons of the Year: Faith Dietrich & Logan Carll

Senior Athlete Recognition: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll, Braden Custer, & Allen Johnston

Soccer Scholarship: Allen Johnston

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship: Logan Carll

Athlete Academic Achievement Awards:

Varsity Boys Soccer:

Allen Johnston – High Honors

Tristan Chambers – Honors

Samuel Walter – Honors

Varsity Girls Soccer:

EmmaLee Araujo – High Honors

Amber Guzzi – High Honors

Varsity Golf:

Logan Carll – High Honors

Zachary Carll – High Honors

Keyon Custer – High Honors

Camron Call – Honors

Cross Country:

Braden Custer – High Honors

Varsity Volleyball:

Izabelle Flick – High Honors

Kelsey Young – High Honors

Nautica Sharp – Honors

Leah Wagner – Honors

Varsity Basketball:

Logan Carll – Highest Honors

Zachary Carll – High Honors

Allen Johnston – High Honors

Mitchell Bawden – High Honors

Amber Guzzi – High Honors

Keyon Custer – Honors

Christian Steigerwald – Honors

Varsity Cheer:

Jade Gilbert – Honors

Ryah McWilliams – Honors

Leah Wagner – Honors

Varsity Track:

Amber Guzzi – High Honors

Allen Johnston – High Honors

Mitchell Bawden – Honors

Varsity Baseball:

Zachary Carll – High Honors

Nathan Dietrich – High Honors

Keyon Custer – Honors

Leo Gilliland – Honors

Varsity Softball:

Izabelle Flick – High Honors

Faith Dietrich – High Honors

Tori Brown – Honors

VTC Recognition for the Leave Your Mark Award: Deon Taylor

VTC Recognition for the List of Excellence Award: Gage James

VTC Recognition for Outstanding Student Program Awards: Dakotah Walter & Deon Taylor

VTC Recognition for Certifications Earned:

Gage Emerson James completed and earned:

Forklift Operator Certification

List of Excellence 4×4 – Grade 11, 12

OSHA Certification

Single and Extension Ladder

S/P2 Construction

Step Ladder

Dakotah Marie Walter completed and earned:

Bloodborne Pathogen Certification

CPR American Heart Association

HIPPA Privacy Training

OSHA 10 Certification Healthcare

Russell Dalton Adkins completed and earned:

OSHA-CareerSafe certification

CareerSafe Communication Skills

Cameron Joseph Guzzi completed and earned:

BLS Healthcare Provider- AHA

Hazardous Materials Response Awareness

NIMS IS 100 Series

NIMS IS 200 Series

NIMS IS 700 Series

Deon Joseph Taylor completed and earned:

OSHA Certification

Single and Extension Ladder

S/P2 Construction

Step Ladder

Student Senate

Braden Allen Custer completed and earned:

Cooperative Education Student

EPA 608 Certification

OSHA Certification

S/P2 Construction

Daniel Jacob Kuntz completed and earned:

CareerSafe Interview Skills Training

Cooperative Education Student

OSHA Certification

Samuel Joseph Walter completed and earned:

S/P2 Automotive Certification

Valvoline Additional Certificates

WD-40 Additional Certificates

VTC Recognition for Student Employment Signing: Braden Custer – Vanderhoof Heating & Air Conditioning

Recognition for College Credits Earned:

Calculus: Logan Carll & Darcie Maul

Precalculus: Jeffrey Bayle & Leah Wagner

Chemistry: Jeffrey Bayle

Physics: Jeffrey Bayle, Logan Carll, & Darcie Maul

English Composition: Jeffrey Bayle, Darcie Maul, Logan Niederriter, & Leah Wagner

American Government & Economics: Logan Niederriter

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award: Logan Carll

Ruth & Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award: Darcie Maul

Thomas D. Fulton Award: Darcie Maul



PRESIDENTIAL EXCELLENCE SILVER AWARDS

7th Grade: Clover Morrison & Ryelee O’Connor

8th Grade: Ezra Busch, Gabriel Chambers, Lilly Corfield, Grace Flick, Jayden McKeel, Conner Summerville, Becca Wagner, Samuel Walters, & Tyler Zirwas

9th Grade: Kaylyn Beichner, Dillon Isovitsch, & Todd Miller

10th Grade: Keyon Custer, Leo Gilliland, Katie Salsgiver, & Christian Steigerwald

11th Grade: Braydon Barnes, Jade Gilbert, Antonio Martinez, Ryah McWilliams, & Leah Wagner

12th Grade: Camron Call & Braden Custer

PRESIDENTIAL EXCELLENCE GOLD AWARDS

7th Grade: Tara Brown, Heaven Gates, Christopher Hoovler, Robert Payne, Morgan Radaker, & Alanah Wagner

8th Grade: Trevor Bowman & Esther Forker

9th Grade: Colter Bayle, Zachary Carll, & Nathan Dietrich

10th Grade: Jessica Culver, Faith Dietrich, Izabelle Flick, & Amber Guzzi

11th Grade: Logan Niederriter & Kelsey Young

12th Grade: EmmaLee Araujo, Logan Carll, Gage James, Allen Johnston, & Darcie Maul

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Jeffrey Bayle, Hazel Hilyer, Macalie Hoffmann, Selina Martinez, Alison McLaughlin, Ethan Peters, Ayla Reese, and Hayley VanDyke

