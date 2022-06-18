George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.

He was born on December 14, 1956 in Brookville; son of the late Edward E. Gorsuch, Sr. and Mary June Shirey Gorsuch.

George was a 1973 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

In his earlier years, he worked as a self-employed mechanic until he was unable to due to his health.

George loved to go on walks around town and spend time with his family.

He was a very simple man with a huge heart.

George is survived by his brother, John Gorsuch and his wife, Monica, of Callensburg and his sister, Liz Jones of Clarion; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Edward E. Gorsuch, Jr.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per George’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

