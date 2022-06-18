LifeFlight Dispatched After Crash on Miola Road

MIOLA, Pa. (EYT) – Lifeflight was called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident was called in at 1:32 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Miola Road.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Knox Ambulance Service, LifeFlight, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident.

The scene was cleared at 4:20 a.m.

This article will be updated when additional information is released by PSP Clarion.

