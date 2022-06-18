 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

LifeFlight Dispatched After Crash on Miola Road

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 05:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

life-flight-nightMIOLA, Pa. (EYT) – Lifeflight was called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident was called in at 1:32 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Miola Road.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Knox Ambulance Service, LifeFlight, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident.

The scene was cleared at 4:20 a.m.

This article will be updated when additional information is released by PSP Clarion.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.