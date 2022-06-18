Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Threatening Employees of Area Car Dealership

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after he allegedly made threats against two employees of a Cranberry Township car dealership on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, June 15, filed criminal charges against 54-year-old William Donald Isenberg, of Kennerdell, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin responded to a Cranberry Township dealership around 1:42 p.m. on June 15 in regards to William Isenberg creating a disturbance and making threats.

Upon police making contact with the two known victims at the business, they related that Isenberg made threats that “If s*** doesn’t go down today, there’s going to be some real bad s*** go down in here,” according to the complaint.

Then, Isenberg reportedly made threats toward one male victim that he is “going to kick his a**, just me and you right now,” and “you mother f****** are a*******,” the complaint states.

Isenberg was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. on June 15 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gestures, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowry presiding.

