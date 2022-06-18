Services Planned for James C. “Jim” Guyton

Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will accord full military honors; the service will be officiated by Father Johnathan Schmolt, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, and Rev. Ronald Geisler, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.