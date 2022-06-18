 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Juneteenth – Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


