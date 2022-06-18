SPONSORED: Treat Your Dad on Father’s Day to Lunch or Dinner at Sweet Basil!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar this weekend–on Saturday, try their Prime Rib special, and on Sunday, order from their special Father’s Day menu!
Sweet Basil is running a special Father’s Day menu on Sunday, June 19, along with their regular menu!
The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Bring your dad to Sweet Basil on Saturday night for their Prime Rib Special!
Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature.
It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.
SAVE SOME ROOM FOR DESSERT!
Dining Room Hours:
Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Late-Night Food Available at Sweet Basil’s Bar!
Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.
Happy Hour is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday!
Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
