State Police Release Details of Rollover Crash in Toby Township

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police car buildingTOBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that happened in Toby Township on June 4.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, on Kline Road, just west of Hilltop Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Chase G. Kline, of Rimersburg, swerved his 2022 Chevrolet Silverado off the left shoulder of the roadway, impacting a telephone pole. The pickup continued down an embankment and overturned approximately two times.

Kline was using a seat belt and was not injured.

A passenger in his vehicle, 20-year-old Emma J. Pritchard, of New Bethlehem, was not using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. She was not transported from the scene.

Another passenger, 20-year-old Karlee P. Wells, of New Bethlehem, was not injured. She was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, it was later discovered that a passenger who suffered minor injuries fled the scene.

Kline was charged with careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, June 17, 2022.


