Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Hospital Hosts 40th Residency Graduating Class

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

clarion-hospital-residentsCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital celebrated graduates of its 2022 Family Medicine Program and Transitional Year residents on Thursday night at a graduation banquet at The Haskell House.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The Clarion Medical Education Program officially started in 1982 when it applied to become an actual teaching hospital. Once it proved it could undertake the medical students, Clarion progressed to offering an internship program for residents. The first class graduated in 1984, and veteran Clarion doctor Tim Brooks completed it in 1986.

Tim Brooks is one of three doctors in the Brooks family. Frank is retired, but John is still practicing. The Brooks Practice has grown over years with offices in Clarion, Leeper, and Fryburg. Tim sees patients in Clarion and John in Leeper and Clarion.

His father, John Sr., came to Clarion Hospital one year after it opens on Seventh Avenue in Clarion. John Sr. is considered one of the key founders of the hospital and participated in the design of the residency program.

“My father influenced me to go into medicine, but he didn’t push me to the Clarion program,” Brooks said. “Clarion is a good option. It’s designed for primary care and rural health. There’s always going to be a shortage of primary care physicians in rural areas. In the suburbs and cities, it’s not too bad, but in a rural setting, there are good opportunities for doctors.

“Rural practitioners need to be general practitioners because you don’t always have access to specialized care.”

The recent merger with the Butler Health System has helped strengthen the program.

“From an educational standpoint, it has helped immensely and is a very good partnership,” Michael Hoh, DO, director of the program, explained. “We are able now to offer residents exposure in rotations in sub-specialties that we could not offer here. That has expanded, and we were working with Butler Memorial Hospital to help them develop a graduate medical education program at their site.”

Dr. Hoh

Dr. Michael Hoh, director of the program.

Graduating Family Medicine Residents:

– Sabina Babar, DO
– Pon Ti Cruise, DO
– Gautam Sharma, DO
– Zhu Wang, MD

Graduating Transitional Year Residents:

– Michael Galibov, DO
– Erik Liu, DO
– Edmond Samadi, MD
– Jacob Smith, DO

residents

Graduating Transitional Year Residents pictured back: Dr. Erik Liu; pictured left to right: Dr. Edmond Samadi, Dr. Michael Galibov, and Dr. Jacob Smith.

Special Recognition for the Family Medicine Interns:

– Mohieddin Kebab, MD
– Patrick Fusunyan, DO
– Patricia Wilt, DO
– Thaine Woodrow, DO

New members of the 2022-23 house staff were also welcomed and include the following:

• FM Residents – Jacob Smith, D.O. Daniel Grossman, D.O. Sameen Mian, D.O. Michelle Warncke, M.D.
• Transitional Year Residents – Naaila Ali, D.O. Kirk Huang, D.O. Stefen Roth, D.O. Grant Smyth, D.O.

