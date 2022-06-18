Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.

Born November 2, 1938, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Carl Frederick Allmendinger and Elizabeth Maude Douglas Allmendinger.

More than anything else, Ruth loved spending time with her family.

She also enjoyed music, shopping, and reading.

Ruth attended Keystone High School and was part of the class of 1958.

After high school, Ruth worked for her dad in the Knox Bakery.

Later, she was a homemaker and a sweet, loving, patient, devoted, and wonderful mom and grandmother.

On January 25, 1959, Ruth married Willem Klein, a Dutch immigrant.

They were blessed with 59 years of marriage together before he passed away on March 15, 2018.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Beverly Klein Bell and her husband, Randy, Carl Klein and his wife, Barb, Laura Klein Byers and her husband, Craig, all of Knox, her seven grandchildren, Amy Bell of Knox, Melinda Bell Sherry and her husband, Paul, of Brookville, Waylon Klein of Pittsburgh, Lucas Klein of Knox, Ashley Byers Isar and her husband, Nabeel, of Clarion, Emily Byers Swartzentruber and her husband, Ervin, of Clarion, and Brandon Byers of Knox, her two great-grandchildren, Kohen Bell of Knox and Annalyn Sherry of Brookville, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Olive Allmendinger Dugas of California, Alice Allmendinger Windhager of Pittsburgh, Maude Allmendinger Hilliard of Tionesta, Carl Allmendinger, Bill Allmendinger, and Jack Allmendinger, all of Knox.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Knox United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

