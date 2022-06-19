The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

JuneteenthSunny, with a high near 70. Light north wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



MondayA slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.Monday NightA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.TuesdaySunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 8 mph.Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 65.WednesdayMostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 64.ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 86.Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 60.FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 88.Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 62.SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 88.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.