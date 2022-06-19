Coroner Releases Identity of Sligo Crash Victim

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The identity of the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in Sligo on Friday night has been released.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old David Varner, of the Callensburg area.

Varner was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:56 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental, according to Shingledecker.

Shingledecker said Varner was the driver of the vehicle, and he was the only occupant.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in at 10:58 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and involved one vehicle.

The accident happened on Callensburg Road near its intersection with Zacherl Drive.

Sligo Fire Department, LifeFlight 2, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police is expected to release additional information soon.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.