 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Coroner Releases Identity of Sligo Crash Victim

Sunday, June 19, 2022 @ 09:06 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

clarion-county-coronerSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The identity of the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in Sligo on Friday night has been released.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old David Varner, of the Callensburg area.

Varner was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:56 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental, according to Shingledecker.

Shingledecker said Varner was the driver of the vehicle, and he was the only occupant.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in at 10:58 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and involved one vehicle.

The accident happened on Callensburg Road near its intersection with Zacherl Drive.

Sligo Fire Department, LifeFlight 2, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police is expected to release additional information soon.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.