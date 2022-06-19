BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Interstate 80 Crash

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.

The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station.

A passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash.

The Clarion County Coroner’s office was called to the scene shortly after 6:00 a.m.

Clarion-based State Police, Knox Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

The roadway was closed from Exit 53 (Knox) to Exit 60 (Shippenville) for nearly five hours while police investigated the crash.

State Police PCO Howe said the roadway opened around 11:00 a.m.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

This story will be updated.

