Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Tomato Burgers

The tomatoes add fresh flavor, and the cool spinach dip brings it all together!

Ingredients

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons fat-free milk



1/2 cup soft bread crumbs1 teaspoon dried basil1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split1/4 cup spinach dip1/4 cup julienned soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)Lettuce leaves

Directions

-Combine the first six ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.

-Place burgers on an oiled grill rack or in a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4-5 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 160°, 4-5 minutes per side. Grill the buns, cut side down, over medium heat until toasted. Serve burgers on buns; top with spinach dip, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.