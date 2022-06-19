 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Tomato Burgers

Sunday, June 19, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The tomatoes add fresh flavor, and the cool spinach dip brings it all together!

Ingredients

1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons fat-free milk

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split
1/4 cup spinach dip
1/4 cup julienned soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil)
Lettuce leaves

Directions

-Combine the first six ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.

-Place burgers on an oiled grill rack or in a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4-5 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 160°, 4-5 minutes per side. Grill the buns, cut side down, over medium heat until toasted. Serve burgers on buns; top with spinach dip, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


