Featured Local Job: Manufactured and Modular Housing Consultant

Ashland Homes is hiring a Housing Consultant in their manufactured and modular home sales team.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Meeting Customers

Customer Quotes

Writing Sales Contracts

Writing Sales Orders

Writing Service Orders

Taking Phone Calls

Answering Emails

Staging Model Homes

Requirements:

Valid Drivers License

Customer Service Skills

Performs duties by complying with the company’s established procedures

Working knowledge of computers and software

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Resumes should be sent to Dan Ace at [email protected] or mailed to Ashland Homes 23340 Rt. 66, Shippenville, PA 16254

