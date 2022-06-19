All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Raymond Schwab
Raymond Schwab served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Raymond L. Schwab
Born: July 28, 1932
Died: May 7, 2022
Hometown: Oil City & Venus, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Raymond was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Venus Evangelical Church and the Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department.
Click here to view a full obituary.
