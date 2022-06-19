Two Seriously Injured After One Motorcycle Collides With Deer, Second Swerves to Miss Bike

PARKER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred in Parker Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:28 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Parker Township, Butler County.

Police say 58-year-old Kevin J. Kinslow, of Pittsburgh, was traveling northbound on Route 268 when a deer jumped out onto the roadway in front of his 2000 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.

Kinslow was unable to stop or swerve away from the deer in time, and as a result, hit the deer. Kinslow and his passenger, 50-year-old Carol A. Kelly, of Pittsburgh, were thrown from the bike.

Kinslow suffered serious injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital. He was not using a motorcycle helmet.

Kelly suffered minor injuries and was transported via Kittanning Hose Co. #6 Ambulance Service to Butler Memorial Hospital. She was using a helmet.

The witness, who was behind the Harley Davidson, slid his bike to the ground in an attempt to avoid hitting the Harley.

The witness suffered serious injuries and was transported via STAT MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

The name of the witness/other motorcyclist was not released.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.