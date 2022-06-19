Vehicle Crashes into Guide Rail Off Route 422; Two New Bethlehem Residents Injured

 

Sunday, June 19, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

ambulance-newSUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released details of a one-vehicle crash on US 422 in Summit Township, Butler County, injuring two occupants from New Bethlehem.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, on US 422 West, at its intersection with Mitchell Hill Road Ramp, in Summit Township, Butler County.

Police say this crash occurred as 48-year-old Nata Atherton-Brletrick, of New Bethlehem, was traveling west on Route 422, and the driver’s side rear wheel on her 2003 Honda Element failed to work properly. The vehicle then turned to the right and struck a guide rail head-on.

Atherton-Brletrick and her passenger 28-year-old Matthew S. Wells, of New Bethlehem, suffered injuries of unknown severity.

East Butler Volunteer Fire Department/Ambulance Service transported both individuals to Armstrong County Hospital.

Atherton-Brletrick and Wells were both using seat belts.

PSP Butler released the above report on Sunday, June 19, 2022.


