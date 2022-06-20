The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.