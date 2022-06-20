 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, June 20, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Today – Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast
dubrook-stacked-logo


