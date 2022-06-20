Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Marsala

A classic that will never get old!

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

1 cup fat-free Italian salad dressing



1 tablespoon all-purpose flour1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon paprika1/4 teaspoon pepper2 tablespoons olive oil, divided1 tablespoon butter1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth1/2 cup Marsala wine or 3 tablespoons unsweetened apple juice plus 5 tablespoons additional reduced-sodium chickenBroth:1 pound sliced fresh mushrooms1/2 cup minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness. Place in a large resealable plastic bag; add salad dressing. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

-Drain and discard marinade. Combine the flour, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper; sprinkle over both sides of chicken. In a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray, cook chicken in 1 tablespoon of oil and butter for 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Transfer to a 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray.

-Gradually add broth and wine to skillet, stirring to loosen browned bits. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Strain sauce; set aside. In the same skillet, cook mushrooms in remaining oil for 2 minutes; drain. Stir sauce into mushrooms; heat through. Pour over chicken; sprinkle with parsley. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until chicken juices run clear.

