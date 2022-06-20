Clay Dusters Wrap Up Successful Season

ELYSBURG, Pa. – The Keystone/Clarion/North Clarion Clay Dusters recently wrapped up a successful spring season of trap shooting.

(PHOTO: Members of the Clay Dusters competed at the PA State High School Clay Target League Championship at Elysburg on June 5, 2022. Photos by Matt Baker.)

The Clay Dusters won the Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League spring conference title and then competed at the PA State Shotgunning Association grounds in Elysburg, Pa., on June 5.

North Clarion County junior standout shooter Wade Peters won the male spring league conference title and tied for second in the state, earning him a spot on the All State Team. Clarion Area junior Madilyn Baker won the female conference title. Keystone’s Keira Best took home the runner-up honors.

On June 11 and 12, Kolten Bradley, Baker, and Peters competed in the SCTP/AIM Championships at the PSSA grounds in Elysburg. They competed in trap singles, handicaps, and doubles.

Madilyn recorded a personal best in singles with a 94/100, while Kolten shot great with a 91/100. Wade tied his personal best with a 98/100.

The Clay Dusters team is open to any student at Clarion Area, North Clarion County, and Keystone School Districts in grades 7-12.

Keystone Jr./Sr. High students include: Kohen Bell, Kaden Matthews, Josh Beal, Dylan Switzer, Everett Fulton, and Keira Best.

North Clarion Area students include: Kyle Schmader, Jesse Fitzgerald, Cole Byers, Joe Zona, Kolten Bradley, and Wade Peters.

Madilyn Baker is the lone participant from Clarion Area Jr./Sr. High School.

The Clay Dusters would like to thank the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth, Aiden’s Army, and MidwayUSA Foundation for their support. A special thank you to the home trap ranges of the Richland Shotgun Club and Allegheny Valley Sportsman’s Association.

