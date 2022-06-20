 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clear Creek, Parker Dam to Host Sustainability Fairs

Monday, June 20, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

sustainabilitySIGEL, Pa. – Clear Creek and Parker Dam State Parks will once again be hosting Sustainability Fairs, showcasing local and statewide businesses, agencies, and organizations who promote sustainable technologies, practices or products.

Clear Creek’s fair will be Friday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Parker Dam is organizing their event for Saturday, June 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At both events, you will be able to get a first-hand look at a solar generator, an electric motorcycle, and a hybrid vehicle, and will be able to ask questions on how they work and the future of the technology. A representative for Drive Electric PA Initiative will be on hand to allow you to experience an EV vehicle and Ebike.

State College based Envinity will be there to answer questions about solar installation at home and work. A county Watershed Specialist will demystify water runoff and Penn State Extension will answer questions about water quality. Learn what is affecting pollinators and see how to do vermi-composting with Quiet Creek Herb Farm. Get a handle on what the green terms such as organic, cage free, pasture fed, and non-GMO mean for your health. A forester will be on hand to explain management ideas and programs for woodlot owners.

Children can participate in activities and youth can ask questions about careers in the sustainability field. These events are free and open to all ages.

For more information, or if you or your organization would like to be part of the fair, contact Eric Rensel at Parker Dam State Park 814 765-0630, or Suzann Rensel Clear Creek State Park, 814 752-2368.

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With a notice of at least three days, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.