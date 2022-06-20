Clear Creek, Parker Dam to Host Sustainability Fairs

SIGEL, Pa. – Clear Creek and Parker Dam State Parks will once again be hosting Sustainability Fairs, showcasing local and statewide businesses, agencies, and organizations who promote sustainable technologies, practices or products.

Clear Creek’s fair will be Friday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Parker Dam is organizing their event for Saturday, June 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At both events, you will be able to get a first-hand look at a solar generator, an electric motorcycle, and a hybrid vehicle, and will be able to ask questions on how they work and the future of the technology. A representative for Drive Electric PA Initiative will be on hand to allow you to experience an EV vehicle and Ebike.

State College based Envinity will be there to answer questions about solar installation at home and work. A county Watershed Specialist will demystify water runoff and Penn State Extension will answer questions about water quality. Learn what is affecting pollinators and see how to do vermi-composting with Quiet Creek Herb Farm. Get a handle on what the green terms such as organic, cage free, pasture fed, and non-GMO mean for your health. A forester will be on hand to explain management ideas and programs for woodlot owners.

Children can participate in activities and youth can ask questions about careers in the sustainability field. These events are free and open to all ages.

For more information, or if you or your organization would like to be part of the fair, contact Eric Rensel at Parker Dam State Park 814 765-0630, or Suzann Rensel Clear Creek State Park, 814 752-2368.

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With a notice of at least three days, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.

