Featured Local Job: CBF Contracting Hiring for Multiple Positions
Monday, June 20, 2022 @ 07:06 AM
CBF Contracting Inc. is currently looking for dedicated individuals to fill the following positions.
- Laborer
- Skilled Carpenter
- Skilled Roofer
- Foreman
Requirements:
- Work as a team player
- Possess a positive attitude and good work ethic
- Be safety oriented
- Lift 50 lbs
- Have their own mode of transportation
Competitive wages (based on experience), Healthcare, and 401K.
Individuals must apply in person. CBF Contracting Inc is located at 13844 Rt 68 in Sligo. Pa.
