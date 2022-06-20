Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Born in Van, PA on July 24, 1936, Mary Ellen was the first of 11 children born to the late Vergil and Ona Ross Shreffler.

She was a 1954 graduate of St. Petersburg-Richland Twp. Consolidated High School and was a 1955 graduate of Michael’s Beauty Academy in Meadville.

Mary Ellen married Jack Leavy in Clymer, NY on April 5, 1956. Mr. Leavy preceded her in death on July 1, 2019.

Mary Ellen was a homemaker and enjoyed researching family genealogy.

She is survived by a daughter, Tracey Whitehill and her husband, Tim, of State College; a son, James “Chip” Leavy and his wife, Crystale, of Springfield, TN; four grandsons, Mason Whitehill, Nathaniel Whitehill-Nigl (Tom), Joseph Levy (Darcy), and Thomas Leavy (Valerie); two sisters, Dottie Campbell of Emlenton and Connie Reefer of Kittanning; three brothers, Bill Shreffler of Emlenton, Keith Shreffler of Jeffersonville, OH, and Jeff Shreffler of Cranberry.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by four brothers, P. Michael, Dennis, Clifford, and Larry Shreffler; a sister, SueAnn Penix, and a grandson, David James Leavy.

A private graveside service will be held at the Crawford Memorial Cemetery, Emlenton.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of St. Petersburg.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

