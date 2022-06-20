BREAKING NEWS: Teen Killed After SUV Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 80

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen was killed on Sunday morning when his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the two-vehicle accident happened around 5:54 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, on I-80, near mile marker 56.2, at the weight station entrance lane, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The individuals involved in the collision were 18-year-old Zachary B. Seibert, of Jamison, Pa. (Bucks County), and Nkosinami Sithole, of Birmingham, Alabama, according to police.

Police say this crash occurred as a 2012 Toyota RAV4, driven by Seibert, was traveling east on I-80 and proceeded onto the eastbound weight station entrance lane. Seibert failed to see a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer attempting to merge from the weigh station lane back into the two travel lanes. The Toyota rear-ended the Kenworth, and it traveled under the rear of the tractor-trailer, causing Seibert to suffer fatal injuries.

Both vehicles came to a final rest facing east.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Knox Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion County Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier assisted at the scene.

Twentier pronounced Seibert dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed from Exit 53 (Knox) to Exit 60 (Shippenville) for nearly five hours while police investigated the crash.

State Police PCO Howe said the roadway opened around 11:00 a.m.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

