Pickup Catches Fire on Route 28; Mayport Man Escapes Injuries

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a vehicle fire on State Route 28 on Friday evening.

According to police, a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup caught on fire while in motion on Route 28, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, around 7:02 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

Police say the driver, 52-year-old Ryan A. Hepler, of Mayport, escaped without injury.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, June 20, 2022.

