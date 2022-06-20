 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pickup Catches Fire on Route 28; Mayport Man Escapes Injuries

Monday, June 20, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a vehicle fire on State Route 28 on Friday evening. 

According to police, a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup caught on fire while in motion on Route 28, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, around 7:02 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

Police say the driver, 52-year-old Ryan A. Hepler, of Mayport, escaped without injury.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, June 20, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.