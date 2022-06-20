SPONSORED: Get Your CDL in Four Easy Steps with CNB Wagner Enterprise
TIONESTA, Pa. – Get your CDL in four easy steps with CNB Wagner Enterprise!
How Do I Get my CDL now and What is ELDT?
(Entry Level Driver Training) The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has set baseline training requirements for anyone obtaining a CDL. Applicants need to show proficiency in the required safety and skills elements before getting on the road. Now that the laws have changed many people don’t really know the new process to obtain their CDL. At CNB they are working hard to make it simple, affordable, and as quick as possible. It is a four-step process to obtain your CDL now, but this shouldn’t deter you from getting your CDL. Many jobs require initial training certifications or experience for getting started and this is no different.
First: You need to complete a Theory section. They offer ours online so you can complete it at your own pace and in the comfort of your own home and schedule.
Second: You go to your local DMV to get your permit. This can only be done at the DMV and it is the only part of the process that you will need to go to the DMV for.
Third: You need to complete ELDT behind-the-wheel training. Come to our location for a one-week program. Yes! They offer a ONE week program that covers all the ELDT requirements. They do not waste any time in a classroom. All of your training will be hands-on in our equipment. You will work one on one with our experienced trainers. At CNB they believe the best teaching is individualized.
Last: You need to take and pass your CDL exam. They are also a third-party examiner so you can take your CDL test right here with one of our certified examiners.
All of our packages include one on one training, use of our vehicles, and the cost to test with our vehicle. They have everything you need to obtain your CDL in one location, with reasonable, simple pricing, and class lengths that fit your busy life! They want to make this process as simple and easy as possible to help you get on the road into this industry! Don’t let the unknowns or uncertainties about the changes keep you from getting your CDL. The nation is in high demand for qualified CDL drivers! There is a need for bus drivers, delivery drivers, freight, log trucks, over-the-road/local delivery, mechanics, owner/operators and so many, many more. Drivers make a high-paying salary and companies offer great benefits. It’s also a great opportunity if you would like to work for yourself and make your own schedule. The possibilities are endless!
They also have several options for companies who need drivers but don’t want the hassle of meeting all the new training requirements themselves. They currently work for many companies from small to large and have a lot of experience in getting your employees qualified to drive CDL vehicles for you. They offer customized refresher training as well. So whether you’re an individual needing a CDL, or a company needing new CDL drivers or refreshers for safe drivers they have everything you need!
