SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Is Expanding and Has More Vendor Space Available
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Co-op located in the old Sears storefront of the Cranberry Mall consists of over 70 local vendors offering a wide variety of new and used items. The Co-Op has expanded and has available vendor space for your small business.
Come shop an amazing display of authenticated original military collectibles. See the history of the American servicemen and women right here with an opportunity to own a piece of that history.
Whether you are a passionate picker or just looking for that unique item you didn’t know you needed, find it at the Venango County Co-op. The Venango County Co-op has it all under one roof.
Support local businesses by shopping at the Venango County Co-op. The Co-op is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Public Auctions
The Venango County Co-op in partnership with Thrifology Used Furniture and Kevin Neal Auctions holds
public consignment auctions on the second Friday of every month. Find great deals on gently used and hard-to-find items at every auction at great prices. Box lots start at 4:30 p.m. with the main auction to follow. If you own a small business owner or are a collector yourself and would like more information about how to become a vendor? Contact Rich at 440-661-0372. You can also find the Venango County Co-op on Facebook: Facebook.
