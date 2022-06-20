State Police Calls: Thief Attempts to Steal Catalytic Converter While Victim Eats at Monroe Twp. Restaurant

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Attempted Theft of Catalytic Converter

Police are investigating a report of attempted theft of a catalytic converter that reportedly took place in Monroe Township on June 17.

PSP Clarion was contacted on Friday, June 17, around 1:28 p.m., regarding an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police say an unknown individual attempted to saw off the catalytic converter while the victim was eating at a Monroe Township restaurant.

The suspect then fled the scene leaving behind a Milwaukee Tools battery-powered saw, according to police.

The victim is listed as a 38-year-old female, of Lansing, Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two Arrested Following Domestic Incident in Toby Township

PSP Clarion investigated a domestic dispute between a husband and wife along Monterey Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, around 10:22 p.m.

According to police, the involved parties, 29-year-old Weston Bearfield and 28-year-old Tiffany Bearfield, both of Dayton, Pa., reportedly pushed each other.

Neither individual suffered injuries.

Both were cited for harassment.

Incident of Harassment

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Friday, June 17, around 8:05 p.m.

Police say the incident occurred on a basketball court between an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old juvenile male, both of Knox.

Both individuals were cited.

Drug Possession

Clarion-based State Police arrested an operator of a tractor-trailer for suspected drug possession on Interstate 80, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Monday, June 14, around 8:05 a.m.

State police conducted a traffic stop on the operator, a 26-year-old man, of New Gardens, NY, after he failed to enter the open weigh station near mile marker 56.

After making contact, the suspect was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.

Burglary in Toby Township

Police received a report of a burglary along Shannon Tipple Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, sometime between March 18 and May 18.

According to PSP Clarion, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s residence before damaging and stealing property valued at approximately $835.00.

Police say the suspect damaged the following items:

– Leather Coat, Value $350.00

– Jeans, Value $35.00

– Guitar, Value $50.00

The suspect also reportedly stole the following items:

– Sony FBM7 Microphone, Value $80.00

– Homemade Tattoo Gun, Value $300.00

– 500 Tattoo Needles, Value $20.00

The victim is listed as a 43-year-old Sligo man.

Vehicle Collides With Deer in Highland Township

PSP Clarion responded to a one-vehicle crash along Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, June 18, at 9:21 p.m.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by 52-year-old Patricia L. Rowe, of Shippenville, was traveling south on Miola Road and struck a deer.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end.

No injuries were reported.

Rowe reported using her seat belt at the time of the crash.

