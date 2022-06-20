Police Release Details of Four Work Zone Crashes on I-80 in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the following information regarding multiple work zone crashes on Interstate 80 in Clarion County:

Crash #1

Police say this crash occurred as a 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 61.5, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Friday, June 17, at 9:57 a.m.

As the vehicle was attempting to merge at the merge point for the work zone, it struck the back of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, which was slowed and stopping for traffic in front of it, police said.

Both vehicles received minor damage.

Both operators had their seat belts on at the time of the crash and were not injured.

The names of the operators were not released.

Crash #2

According to police, this crash occurred on Friday, June 17, around 1:51 p.m., near mile marker 62.6, on Interstate 80, as the front right bumper of a 2015 Nissan Murano struck the back left bumper of a 2021 Freightliner FRHT.

The operator of the Nissan related that the tractor-trailer attempted to merge into the right lane when he came back into the left lane and ran him off the road, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer related the Nissan attempted to pass him in the dirt median and struck his truck.

There was no third-party witness to the crash, police say.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and the operators were using seat belts.

The names of the operators were not released.

Crash #3

Police say this crash occurred as an unidentified vehicle was traveling east in the right lane on Interstate 80, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, while attempting to merge into the left lane for the work zone on Friday, June 17, around 12:32 p.m.

The vehicle’s back left bumper struck the left front bumper of a 2020 Peterbilt Tanker driven by 61-year-old Jeffrey S. Wise, of Ohio, while merging.

Both units pulled over in the work zone before the operator of the unidentified vehicle returned to the car and fled the scene, police say.

Wise was using his seat belt and was not injured.

His vehicle sustained minor damage.

Crash #4

According to police, this crash occurred on Thursday, June 16, around 12:13 a.m. as a 2015 Volvo VNL was traveling east on Interstate 80, near mile marker 51.0, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The Volvo was attempting to merge into the left lane as it struck a 2021 Grande West LT625.

The Volvo did not receive any damage while the other vehicle suffered minor damage.

Both operators were using seat belts.

The names of the operators were not released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.