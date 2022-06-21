The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

