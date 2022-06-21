Carroll W. Elliott (C.W.), born in Arlington, VA, 02/02/1949, passed away 06/18/2022.

Mr. Elliott retired after a multiple commendation career with the District of Columbia Public Safety Center Cluster (Washington D.C.) in 1999, where he participated in virtually all aspects of public safety at some point.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clara Estelle and John D. Elliott (Sr.), and his brother, John D. Elliott, Jr. of Russellville, AR.

“C.W.” had been past president of both the Cherrydale Volunteer FIre Department (where he was a life member), and the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company.

He had also been a member at Lodge #1 and Lodge NOVA # 35 of the Fraternal Order of Police, and a member of the Emerald Society.

After retiring from his career in Washington D.C. “C.W.” relocated to the Brookville, PA area eventually residing in Corsica, PA where he was also a Borough Council Member and PA State Constable.

“C.W.” loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. “C.W.” volunteered as a camp host at the Army Corp of Engineers Tionesta Lake Recreation Area Campground.

“C.W” is survived by his wife Carol Renee (Monks) Elliott of Corsica, PA, a daughter Katherine Ann Saravia of London Co., VA, a son, Brain Paul Elliott or Fairfax Co., VA, two step children, Nicole Marie (Adam) Oakes, and Bradley S. Cochran, both of Corsica. “C.W.” also had several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives throughout the United States.

“C.W.” will be cremated with plans to scatter his ashes upon a tributary of the Lower Potomac River in Virginia, known as the Lower Machodac River.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company (P.O. 265 Corsica, PA 15829) OR Townline Free Methodist Church (℅ Minister, 360 West State St. Pleasantville PA 16341).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 2nd, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Townline Free Methodist Church (Townline Rd., Tionesta, PA).

