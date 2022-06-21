 

Celebration of Life Scheduled in Honor of Tim H. Keighley

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

timA celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 from 12:00-3:00pm at the Strattanville Fire Hall, 441 Washington Street, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Please bring good memories to share and a beverage of your choice.

Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.

A full obituary can be found here.


