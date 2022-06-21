Cheryl L. Pezzuti, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born in Kittanning on January 5, 1954, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Pauline M. Corbett Crawford.

Cheryl was a 1972 Graduate of East Brady High School.

She worked as a Teacher’s Aide for nearly a decade for the Union School District.

She married her high school sweetheart, Mario L. Pezzuti, on January 16, 1972, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2020.

Cheryl’s greatest joy came from being a wife, mother, Mema/Gram, and friend.

“I Love You More.”

Her front porch may have been her favorite place where she could enjoy the sound of her many windchimes, her wildflower gardens and watching the birds that came to visit.

This was also the place where she welcomed friends and family to spend time and talk over a good hot cup of coffee.

She enjoyed visiting flea markets and any yard sale that she stumbled upon in her travels.

Cheryl was of Baptist faith.

She will be greatly missed.

Cheryl is survived by one daughter; Caramel “Sissy” (Thomas) Gray of Texas, two sons; Jamie L. (Heather) Pezzuti of Cranberry Twp., and Tyler L. (Brandy Hugus) Pezzuti of Cranberry Twp., 14 grandchildren; Alec, Elaina, Amelia, Avery, Clayton, Benjamin, Grace, Abigail, James, Rachel, Maria, Bella, Thomas, Jonathan, and two great grandsons; Gatsby and Enzo, two brothers; Patrick of New Bethlehem and Eddie of Phillipston, two sisters; Karen of Oregon and Janie of Parker, several nieces and nephews, and her mother-in-law, Roxanna Pezzuti of Bradys Bend.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Cheryl will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 707 Kelly’s Way, East Brady, PA.

