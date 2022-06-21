Clarion Area Approves 22-23 $16 Million Budget, No Tax Increase

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board at its June meeting unanimously approved a final budget of $16,433,322.00 for the fiscal year of 2022-23.

While taxes were not increased, the total budget increased from the $15.75 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year due to the inclusion of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

The entire budget is available online at the Clarion Area website at here.

The board also approved the following tax rates for 2022-2023:

• Real Estate – 65.73 Mills (no increase)

• Earned Income – 1% (1/2 % collected by the school district)

• Occupational Assessment – 25%

• Per Capita – $5.00 under School Code

• Per Capita – $5.00 under Act 511

• LST – $52 – Clarion Borough, Monroe, Highland & Paint Townships

($5.00 collected by the district for Clarion Borough, Monroe & Paint Townships; $10.00 for Highland Township under Act 511)

• Real Estate Transfer – ½ percent for Clarion Borough, Monroe, Paint & Highland Townships

Under personnel, the following appointments were approved:

Appointments:

• Lainey Lavelle – Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teacher – I-1, $49,368

• Afton Bauer – Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teacher – M-1, $53,368

• Amber Beichner – Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teacher – M-1, $53,368

• Heather Bish – Temporary Full-Time Elementary Teacher – I-2, $50,968

• D. Samuel Heeter – Permanent Full-Time Teacher (High School Social Studies) – I-2, $50,968

• Ashley Kildoo – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Emily Alston – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Tracy Craig – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Natalie Anderson – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Matt Uckert – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Dana MacBeth – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Robin Henry – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Danielle Stoner – – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• James Smathers – Summer School Teacher, $31.66/hr

• Danielle Stoner – Junior High Girls Basketball Coach – 0-1 year experience, $2,120

• Sarah Harp-Smith – Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Coach – 0-1 year experience, $2,000

Resignation:

• Keith McClain, Custodian

• Jen Bolinger, Elementary Music Teacher

Vacation Day Payout:

• Joseph Carrico – Five Days – $477.83/day

Days without Pay:

• Molly Kirby – May 23, 2022

• Brittany Parrett – 1/2 day May 23, 2022

• Kaitlyn Draa – May 20, 2022

Volunteers:

• Dave Brueck – Golf

• Lake Staub – Golf

• Chandra Scheftic – Cross Country

• Molly Kirby – Cross Country

• Stephanie Lambert – Cross Country

• Chelsey Kabel – Cross Country

• Michael Dawson – Band

• Keven Slike – Football Manager

• Vance Slike – Football Manager

• Dr. Robert Armstrong – Football Sidelines

• Travis Rhoads – Football

