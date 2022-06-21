Cook Forest State Park Named One of the Best Places to Camp in U.S.

PORTLAND, Or. – Cook Forest State Park has been named one of the best places to camp in the United States.

The Dyrt, a popular camping app, recently announced the 2022 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the Mid-Atlantic based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. The winners represent some of the most unique, rustic, luxurious and sought-after camping destinations in the Mid-Atlantic.

“For almost a decade we’ve been making it easier and easier for campers to find the information they need to make the most of their outdoor experiences,” says Kevin Long, The Dyrt CEO. “Our community has contributed and shared over 4 million reviews, photos and tips for fellow campers to use when planning their trips. Using this data, we created the 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Mid-Atlantic list.”

Cook Forest State Park and its 11,536 acres in northwestern Pennsylvania came in at number 5 on the list. Bordered by the picturesque Clarion River, the park is most known for virgin white pine, and hemlock timber stands. Classified as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service, Cook Forest State Park is often referred to as the “Black Forest” of Pennsylvania. The park is located in Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, Men’s Journal calls Cook Forest State Park “The Best Old-Growth Forest” in America and it is home to some of the tallest trees in northeastern U.S. The picturesque Wild & Scenic Clarion River, the Forest Cathedral of ancient pines, the panoramic view at Seneca Point, and the many events at the Sawmill Center for the Arts make Cook Forest one of the top state parks in the nation. Each June, the sights and sounds of the French Indian War Encampment and battle re-enactments fill the forest.

Only one other Pennsylvania State Park made the list in the Mid-Atlantic Region: Ricketts Glen State Park, a 13,193 acre park in Columbia, Luzerne, and Sullivan counties, was number 8 on the list.

Here’s the rest of top 10:

Letchworth State Park — New York Grayson Highlands State Park — Virginia Watkins Glen State Park — New York North-South Lake Campground — New York Cook Forest State Park — Pennsylvania Big Meadows Campground — Virginia Shenandoah River State Park — Virginia Ricketts Glen State Park — Pennsylvania Sun Outdoors Cape Charles — Virginia Branches of Niagara Campground — New York

These 10 highly rated camping spots boast cascading waterfalls, coastal camping along the Chesapeake Bay, log cabins, zip lining and no shortage of hiking and biking trails. Whether campers are interested in floating down rivers, climbing up rocks or taking a hot air balloon ride over the “Grand Canyon of the East,” the Mid-Atlantic region has much to offer.

“The camping community has grown so much over the years and is becoming more representative of our country as a whole,” says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. “Campers come in all shapes and sizes with different wants and needs and the 2022 Best Places to Camp reflect that. There are luxurious camping resorts, family-friendly spots, some sites that are near cities and others out in the middle of nowhere. There’s something special about each place.”

