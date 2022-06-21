David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Born December 3, 1993, in Clarion, David was the son of Timothy and Laura Varner.

David graduated from Red Bank High School. He worked for Falcon’s Drilling, Labor’s Union 952 out of Kittaning, Emery’s Outlet Store and Richard Weiss Escort Service.

On November 11, 2017, David married Marissa Varner who survives.

David enjoyed playing video games and working outside.

He liked to play Pokeman and Marvel Hobby with his son Hunter.

David always wanted a 1979 Dodge truck and had finally got one to work on as project with his son.

Loved ones left to cherish David’s memory are his wife Marissa Varner of Callensburg, his children Hunter and Charleigh Varner of Callensburg, his dad Timothy (Nellie McCalley) Varner of Callensburg, his mom Laura (Doug Brosius) Varner of New Bethelem, his grandma Christine Varner of Clarion and two sisters Christine (Terry Terwint) of Parker and Laci Campbell of New Bethlehem.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents Roger Varner, and Jerry and Beverly Willette.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 pm Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 7 pm Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Switzer officiating.

Interment will be held at the Mt Zion Cemetery in Sligo.

The family request memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, PO Box 727, Knox PA 16232, or by visiting our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com and clicking on the payment center at the bottom of the page.

