Dona G. Dennis, 87, of Harrisville passed away peacefully, June 18, 2022.

Dona was born February 2, 1935 to the late Rev. Garnet Ackinclose and Alice Crawford Ackinclose, she was born in Newell, PA at her parents’ home.

She married Guy Dennis in the summer of June 15th, 1951. The couple celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to Guy’s passing on March 21, 2012.

Dona “Always with one ‘N’, save the two for Dennis”, was a pioneer ahead of her time.

The daughter of a preacher and a nurse, her humble background helped forged the path to her success.

What may now be more commonplace; women 50 years ago rarely started their own businesses.

Never one to take no for an answer, she, with some help from her family, turned a few hundred dollars into a multi-generational business.

She forged her way through a male-dominated RV industry on her own terms.

Her hard work and perseverance have brought generation of friends and families together at campsites across the country.

Despite the long hours and tough times, she always put family first.

That is what drove her. Family.

She loved camping, boating, getaways, and adventures with those close to her.

Along with her husband, and three children, she helped out with six Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

Her vision and work ethic helped provide for all of them at one time or another.

We were all blessed to have gotten the chance to spend so much time with her.

Surrounded by her family her entire life, she will be sadly and deeply missed.

Loved one’s to cherish Dona’s memory are her daughters Darla Smith and husband Ken of Polk and Lois Dayton of Franklin.

Her grandchildren Craig Smith and wife Wendy, Dave Williams and wife Sara, Dean Smith and wife Lindsey, Ryan Williams, Jamie Woods and husband Tim and numerous great grandchildren also survive.

Dona’s brother Rodger Ackinclose and his wife Linda of Brownsville also survive.

Dona was preceded in death by her parents, husband Guy, a grandson Marine Cpl. Joseph Judson and her son Ron Dennis.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville PA, assisted the family with arrangements.

A private family service has taken place. Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

