Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Chase Steinman

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road
Brookville, PA


